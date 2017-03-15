Randy Wilson Joins UF Western Program as ‘Expert in Residence’

[source: University of Findlay]

Click here to read the full write-up from the University of Findlay.

Randy R. Wilson ‘83 will join the University of Findlay Western Equestrian Program this fall, as an “Expert in Residence.” Wilson is a National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) Hall of Famer and a five-time winner of American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World and Reserve World Championships.

“We are delighted to welcome Randy back to the University of Findlay and we know that he will be a tremendous addition to our Western Equestrian Program,” said Darin Fields, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty. Wilson holds an Associate of Arts in Equestrian Studies from UF.

Operating Randy Wilson Quarter Horses, a training facility in Zanesville, Ohio, since 1986, Wilson has more than 30 years’ experience training horses for western pleasure, hunter under saddle, all-around and reining. He’ll work collaboratively with the western equestrian faculty, training students in western pleasure and other disciplines. According to Fields, Wilson will also serve as an “ambassador for our program across the many events he attends each year.” Employed by Clark Bradley Quarter Horses from 1981-86, Wilson has also been a riding instructor at Ohio University, Zanesville Campus.





