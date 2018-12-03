Raak Show Horse Dispersal Featured in December Internet Auctions

To view the horses offered in these auctions go to the Internet Auction website and select the auction: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

The Raak Show Horses Dispersal features WORLD CHAMPION Quarter Horse and Appaloosa show horses, including these horses and more: Lot 202, BPF BUD LITE, 2 time AQHA World Champion Halter Stallion; Lot 203, LETTERS FROM HOME, ApHC World Champion Halter mare, bred to MY INTENTION; Lot 209, HIP CHIC, 2015 AQHA daughter of Zippos Mr Good Bar, 5th NSBA World Show Non Pro 2 year-old Western Pleasure plus more prospects for Halter and Hunter Under Saddle and top broodmares. Bidding for the horses closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

The December INTERNET Auction, closing on Wednesday, December 5th, offers some outstanding Halter and Performance horses, as well as prospects and breeding stock. Halter Horses include Lot 225, LIPSTIK, AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter Horse; Lot 256, CITACION, APHA Reserve World Champion SPB Colt, WCHA Champion OBE, 3rd Breeders Halter Futurity Jr Weanling Colt; Lot 240, SHEZ BRING N IT ON, $6,500 Futurity earnings, 5th Breeders Halter Futurity Open Color Fillies; Lot 231, DEJA COOL, $3,600 Futurity earnings, Michigan BF Open and Jr. Champion and more. Performance horses offered in the December Internet Auction include, Lot 247 RED HOT MOVES, AQHA Open and Amateur ROM, points in Hunter Hack, Equitation Over Fences and Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 226, MARK OF CARBON, 2015 black stallion by Whizkey N Diamonds, top Reining prospect in training with Yonathan Baruch , who had 2 horses in the NRHA Futurity Open Level 4 Finals; two 2 year-old daughters of popular Reining sire, Shine Chic Shine, with 10 months training for Reining and Ranch events, Lot 229 SHOT OF SHINE and Lot 244, JUICED UP SHINE and more show horses prospects, broodmares and stallions.

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the December Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





