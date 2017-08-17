Promising Young Sire, The Rock, Passes

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of the talented, up-and-coming sire, The Rock. In a post on his official Facebook page, it was announced:

“It is with great sadness to announce that Rock has passed away this morning. We would like to thank Lorretta Magnuson for being such a loving owner of him and to keep her in her thoughts through this hard time. Rock will be greatly missed!”

His offspring are already dominating the futurities with many winners named at recent majors like the Tom Powers. Our thoughts are with Lorretta and the everyone associated with this young sire. He will be greatly missed by many!





