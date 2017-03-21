Professionals of the Year Announced at AQHA Convention

Three industry professionals were recognized by their peers March 18 at the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Convention in San Antonio.

The Don Burt Professional Horseman of the Year, Professional Horsewoman of the Year and Most Valuable Professional awards were presented by Professional’s Choice during the Association’s Awards Banquet.

Casey Devitt

The 2016 Don Burt Professional’s Choice Professional Horseman of the Year is Casey Devitt of Frankfort, Kentucky. Devitt sets an example for what an active AQHA Professional Horseman and AQHA member should look like. He has been involved in every aspect of the industry – from racing to showing.

Devitt has served as a judge, show steward, show manager, show monitor, mentor and trainer to other riders. He has ridden as a jockey; judged large AQHA events, such as the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show and the All American Quarter Horse Congress; and has also served as a show steward and as a mentor to other AQHA show stewards.

Over the years, he has been able to share his experience with AQHA from a different point of view because of his varied background. He has shown in ranch events, cattle classes, competed in rodeo, ridden as an exposition rider and has a background in veterinary medicine. Devitt has trained amateur and youth riders to be successful and knowledgeable AQHA members.





