Pleasurehorse.com Thanks Our Veterans

November 11th is a special day worldwide. In the United States it is Veterans Day and in Commonwealth countries, it is celebrated as Remembrance Day in commemoration of the signing of the armistice to end World War I. It is tradition to take a moment of silence in remembrance on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Today, we thank all who have served from human soldiers to military service animals as well. From all of us at Pleasurehorse.com, a heartfelt “thank you.”





