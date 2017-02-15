PleasureHorse.com Offers Condolences on Passing of Three Dimension Zip

We are saddened to report the loss of Three Dimension Zip. This stunning black stallion sired by Zippo Pine Three and out of Classic Carrie helped to shape the Quarter Horse industry in Canada and across the World. “Our family is heartbroken over the passing of “Buddy”… but he had the best life we could have imagined for him” Shared Lindsay Soderberg Geiger.

Born in 1993 “Buddy” lived a great life with Soderberg Quarter Horses. Under the training and devotion of Sheldon and Cindy Soderberg, Three Dimension Zip earned Superiors in both Western Pleasure and Trail and was the AQHA High Point Trail Stallion in 1998. As talented as the black stallion was under saddle, his mark would be made as a sire.

Three Dimension Zip went on to sire 4 AQHA World Championships. numerous Top Ten finishers, a Congress Champion and Reserve Champions in HSE and Horsemanship as well as and 18 AQHA Champions and countless Canadian National Champions. With only 335 foals his foals have earned nearly 9000 points to date with many young horses still showing. in 2016 Three Dimension Zip was the 9th place All Time Leading Sire of AQHA Amateur Champions and 20th Leading Sire of Youth Performance Halter Winners. For many years Three Dimension Zip kept Soderberg Quarter Horses on the AQHA Leading Breeders List.

Three Dimension Zip sired numerous World Show and Congress top tens in Performance Halter, Pleasure Driving, Hunt Seat Equitation, Horsemanship, Showmanship, Jumping and Hunter Hack. His get have earned 42 Superior Performance awards as well as four Superior Halter awards and numerous Futurity championships. The Three Dimension Zip’s are well known for versatility and exceptional minds and are often found in the Amateur and Youth all around events.

Buddy was sadly predeceased by his best friend Sheldon, and while the entire industry is saddened by the loss of this great stallion we know they are reunited and loping together again.

Our thoughts are with the Soderberg family on the loss of this great stallion and member of their family. ”Buddy was the kindest horse I’ve ever been around and he has passed that kindness on for generations. Buddy spent his last winter living in our front yard with his pony and affectionately being called “Iggy” by our son.”

May his legacy live on, in his daughters in their broodmare pastures and the horses that continue to be loved and shown across the World.

“Mom, Wayne and I were petting him as he left us to go back to Dad.” Lindsay commented in announcing the news ” We love you Buddy… you were a once in a lifetime horse”





