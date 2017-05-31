Palm Partnership Training Celebrates 20 Years with 20 Summer and Fall Clinic Days

Press Release

The beautiful Fox Grove Farm in Ocala, FL, has been home to Lynn Palm’s and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon’s Palm Partnership Training for 20 years. Set on 38 acres engulfed with live oaks and lush green pastures in the heart of horse country, the farm is a great place to ride and train throughout the year. While Fox Grove Farm’s gates are always open to visitors, Lynn and Cyril celebrate 20 years with 20 summer and fall clinic days on their multiple state tour and look forward to working with the riders who will join them along the way.

Uniquely, Palm and Pittion-Rossillon offer their dressage principles based teaching to riders of all levels and multi disciplines on all breeds of horses. They know that to perform well, riders and their horses need to feel welcome and comfortable. That is the reason the two, along with clinic coordinator Marie-Frances Davis, work with fantastic clinic hosts in various regions throughout the country. The duo delivers quality education for a great value with the help of gracious hosts who open their facilities to Palm Partnership Training.

More dates can be found on the calendar at LynnPalm.com/calendar.htm in addition to those confirmed below.

June 17-18 Clonmel Farm Newtown Square, PA

June 22-25 Clearview Horse Farm Shelbyville, TN

July 29-30 Mullagh Farm New Richmond, WI

August 4-6 Serenity Equine Center Warren, PA

August 19-20 Mountain Rose Ranch Kearney, NE

August 26-27 Ohio University Southern Franklin Furnace, OH

September 16-17 Clonmel Farm Newtown Square, PA

October 20-22 Atlantic Equine Services Castle Hayne, NC

To request more information about clinics at various locations, contact Marie-Frances at 352 629-3310 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com. To learn more about the curriculum and costs for clinics visit http://www.lynnpalm.com/ride-well-clinic-usa-tour.htm. To see videos of Lynn and Cyril including Lynn’s Western Dressage Freestyles at the 2017 World Cup, go to www.lynnnpalmtv.com .





