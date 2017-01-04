Palm Partnership Training Celebrates 20 Years at Fox Grove Farm with 20 Spectacular Events in 2017

Press Release

The beautiful Fox Grove Farm in Ocala, FL, has been home to Lynn Palm’s and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon’s Palm Partnership Training for 20 years. Set on 38 acres engulfed with live oaks and lush green pastures in the heart of horse country, the farm boasts two training barns, a 210 x 90 covered arena with adjacent stabling and a 3 acre natural obstacle training course, and that’s just for the horses! Guests at Fox Grove lodge in one of the four guest homes and socialize at the Farm’s own English Pub, The Red Fox Inn or relax poolside at the Main Lodge after a horseback educational filled day.

With such a fantastic multi discipline training facility to call home for the past 20 years, Lynn and Cyril invite everyone to share in celebrating by hosting 20 spectacular events this year including Customized Clinic Programs, Ride Well and Dressage Clinics, Western Dressage Symposium, Trail Challenge and Dressage Competitions and a special weekend with International FEI 5* Dressage Judge Gary Rockwell in September. Beginning January 23 and wrapping up December 2, there is something for everyone.

Palm and Pittion-Rossillon know that to ride well, riders and their horses need to feel welcome, be comfortable and be rewarded for their efforts. That is the reason that the two, along with clinic coordinator Marie-Frances Davis, roll out the red carpet for each horse and rider at Fox Grove Farm. In addition to the fantastic instruction and outstanding facilities, riders have access to safe, experienced school horses if needed and support from Palm Partnership Training sponsors like SmartPak, Purina Mills, Kerrits and Wrangler in the form of prizes, awards and discounts.

Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon deliver quality education for a great value in a fabulous setting. Visit the calendar at LynnPalm.com for the complete list of 2017 events at Fox Grove Farm. To request more information about events, contact Marie-Frances at 352 629-3310 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com. To learn more about the curriculum and costs for clinics and competitions visit http://www.lynnpalm.com/fox-grove-farm-clinics.htm





