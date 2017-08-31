Palm Partnership Training Announces October 2017 Western Dressage Clinic Winner

Press Release

This summer, Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon announced a unique and exciting opportunity to win an enrollment to their October 2017 Dressage Clinic and an entry in the Sunday Dressage Competition following the clinic, all valued over $900.

The lucky winner of this contest is Tanya Garrett from Bell Buckle, TN. Tanya wrote about Why I am Pursuing Western Dressage and will enjoy a clinic with Palm and Pittion-Rossillon at their Fox Grove Farm in Ocala, Florida October 13-14. This all-inclusive clinic with 2 days of instruction, convenient, on-site lodging, healthy meals prepared by Lynn, plush stabling and fun evening activities is a once in a lifetime opportunity. After the clinic is a Dressage competition where clinic riders and guests can enter equitation classes and western dressage tests in five levels, vying for class and level prizes.

Due to the overwhelming response to the contest, Palm and Pittion-Rossillon generously agreed to award second and third place winners. Tammy Risseeuw from Sheboygan, WI and Olivia Fansler from Lake Placid, FL will be honored with a Palm Partnership Training Western Dressage Prize Package valued at $450 each.

Tanya told us the reason she is pursuing western dressage. Read her essay at www.facebook.com/palmpartnershiptraining.

