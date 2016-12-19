One Last Chance for ApHC Stallion Service Auction

Time is running out to get your bids in for the annual Appaloosa Horse Club Stallion Service Auction hosted by Equine Auction Exchange. All bids must be in before 6 pm EST, December 20th.

Foals resulting from breedings purchased in the Stallion Service Auction will be eligible to participate in the prestigious Two Year-Old Incentive Classes offered at the ApHC World Show. To view breedings up for bid and to place your bid, click here. For more information on the Two Year-Old Incentive Classes visit Appaloosa.com.





