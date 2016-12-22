One Hot Krymsun, Red White N Good To Stand at DeGraff Farms for 2017

Becky Bailey and Robin DeGraff are excited to announce that multiple World Champion and World Champion Sire, One Hot Krymsun, will be returning to DeGraff Stables in Port Clinton, Ohio to stand the 2017 breeding season. ”Jet” stood his first six breeding seasons at DeGraff Stables’ Ohio location, and he won’t be returning alone.

“Its true… We’re getting the band back together,” Bailey says. ”As DeGraff Stables returns to its Ohio farm, the place where “Jet” stood his first full breeding season and the following five breeding seasons, he’s decided to bring along a new drummer… his brother, Red White N Good (aka “Irish”.)”

“We’ve had a number of very successful years standing “Jet” and “Irish” here at Bailey Farm, but this move will give us more time to show some, talk to and visit mare owners, and basically enjoy 2017 a little more,” explains Bailey. ”At the same time, we know Robin and the DeGraff crew will continue to deliver the first rate customer service your mares deserve.”

Jet and Irish will look forward to living on their own island that is DeGraff Stables, and all the amenities that come with it.

“He told Irish that it’s an incredible place, with an occasional glimpse of the great Lake Erie, beautiful fields, and a stunning (newly remodeled facility.) He said one thing he has missed is seeing all the mare owners come to visit him as they pass through that area. While I will miss riding my boys for a few months, I will certainly be happy for the freedom to see our customers more often again.”

For more information, be sure to visit DeGraffStables.com and follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with all the latest news.





