One Company Believes That Giving Back is the Smart Thing To Do

Press Release

SmartPak has always believed in giving back to the community, and this past year was no different. The company, which takes pride in its charitable efforts, is continuing to give back to both horses and humans in need.

Employees from across the company got involved with various program, and throughout the year participated in several events. “We know that every little bit helps those in need,” said Dodd Corby, Senior Vice President of Operations at SmartPak. “From clothing drives, to bake sales, and everything in-between, SmartPakers are always looking for ways to get involved. When we’re out in the community, it warms us to see the smiling faces of those we are helping.”

2017 was a devastating year in regards to natural disasters. From hurricanes to wildfires, extreme weather events disrupted and endangered lives of horses and riders across the country. As part of their commitment to powering healthy horses and happy riders, SmartPak was proud to make contributions to numerous organizations with on-the-ground efforts to assure those affected received the support they needed.

Over the past few years SmartPak has provided support in the form of SmartSupplements and products for the Plymouth Mounted Police. This year, 2017, SmartPak was able to expand its support of mounted units in the Plymouth area, with SmartSupplements and products being sent to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Unit, as well. The two units together have four horses that are supported by SmartSupplements in SmartPaks – Batman, Reckless, Patriot and Tobias. The units are an integral part of community policing in Plymouth.

During the month of May, SmartPak participated in a SAVERS FUNDrive to benefit Wild Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Program in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Employees from the Plymouth headquarters and the Retail Store in Natick collected 1,984 pounds of gently used clothing and soft goods, and 766 pounds of ‘hard’ goods (books, CDs, small housewares)! SmartPak received a check from SAVERS made out to Wild Hearts, which was presented in person to the program facility.

But the love for therapy horses didn’t end there! A group of SmartPakers kicked off the summer by heading to Greenlock Therapeutic Riding Center in Rehoboth, Massachusetts. The team spent the morning treating the hard-working therapy horses to a spa day complete with grooming, bathing, and cleaning their tack. SmartPak also donated fly spray and horse treats for all the deserving horses.

As the month of August rolled around, SmartPak participated in the annual Back to School event to benefit kids in need from Plymouth elementary and middle schools. The event took place at the SmartPak headquarters, and was completed with help from employees assembling backpacks. The team assembled 250 backpacks which included items such as paper, pens, pencils, crayons, folders, protractors, and rulers. The backpacks were then delivered to each school by members of SmartPak’s production team.

Summer quickly turned into fall, which meant that in September, it was time to kick-off the Special Olympics Massachusetts Equestrian Show, which was once again held at Smithfield Farm. A group of volunteers helped with various responsibilities from judging to presenting awards, and provided a cheering squad for all the riders.

In October, SmartPakers hosted a bake sale, with all proceeds being donated to the Cape Cod Wellness Collaborative – an organization that provides support for patients battling cancer. As an additional show of support for those impacted by breast cancer, the company once again celebrated their own “Pink Day,” in which the majority of the office donned their finest pink attire (some of the office dogs and SmartPakers’ horses even dress up for the occasion).

The holidays quickly came about, and in the month of November, SmartPak held the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to benefit the Plymouth Area Coalition. Finally, as the year wraps up, December means that it’s time to think about giving and those families that need additional help. SmartPak ran the annual Holiday Gift Drive, to benefit local children and organizations as part of the Plymouth Area Coalition. The company also helped out two local animal shelters: Kingston Animal Shelter and Friends of Plymouth Pound.





