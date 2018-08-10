Once in a Lifetime Learning Opportunities up for Benefit Auction – Closing Tonight!

Bidding Closes Tonight – Benefit Auction – Lessons – Training – Videos

Bidding in the AQHA Professional Horsemen INTERNET Benefit Auction has been extended through Friday, August 10. The first lot closes at 7:00 PM Central time.

Members of AQHA Professional Horsemen have lessons, a weekend at their ranch, training and instructional videos up for auction. Whether you ride in the pleasure, trail, hunt seat, ranch riding, all around, cutting or even over fences there is an opportunity for you in this auction to ride with the best of the best!

Proceeds to go to the Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund.

Professional Horse Services, LLC is hosting the online auction at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=299

Below is a list of the incredible once in a lifetime learning opportunites up for bid.

LOT 101: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Christie & Ricky Arrington

Donated by Christie & Ricky Arrington . Located in Graceville, Florida

LOT 102: 2 Lessons with Gigi Bailey Donated by Gigi Bailey . Located in Maribel, Wisconsin

LOT 103: 2 Lessons with Christa Baldwin Donated by Christa Baldwin . Located in Stanton, MIchigan LOT 104: Two Lessons with Jess Bergantzel

Donated by Jess Bergantzel . Located in Mechansville, Iowa. LOT 105: One Lesson with Nancy Cahill

Donated by Nancy Cahill . Located in Madisonville, Texas LOT 106: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Butch & Patty Campbell

Donated by Butch & Patty Campbell . Located in Whitesboro, Texas LOT 107: Two Lessons with Kelly Chapman Donated by Kelly Chapman . Located in Bellevue, Michigan LOT 108: Two Lessons with Brett Clark Donated by Brett Clark . Located in Horace, North Dakota. LOT 109: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Ryan Cottingim

Donated by Ryan Cottingim . Located in Thompsons Station, Tennessee. LOT 110: Weekend Lesson Package with Lainie DeBoer Donated by Lainie DeBoer . Located in Forest Lake, Minnesota. LOT 111: 3 Lessons with Jerry Erickson

Donated by Jerry D. Erickson . Located in Whitesboro, Texas. LOT 112: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Robin Frid

Donated by Robin Frid . Located in Denton, Texas. LOT 113: 2 Day Weekend of Riding with Jason Gilliam Donated by Jason Gilliam . Located in Greensburg, Indiana. LOT 114: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Garth & Sonnesa Gooding

Donated by Garth & Sonnesa Gooding . Located in Fennville, Michigan. LOT 115: 1 Full Day of Lessons with Shamus Haws

Donated by Shamus Haws . Located in Erola, Utah. LOT 116: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Chris Holbin

Donated by Chris Holbin . Located in Aubrey, Texas LOT 117: 2-Day Weekend of Lessons with Holly Hover Donated by Holly B. Hover . Located in Cave Creek, Arizona. LOT 118: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Chris & Melissa Jones Donated by Chris & Melissa Jones . Located in Reelsville, Indiana. LOT 119: Two Lessons with Scott Jones

Donated by Scott Jones . Located in Boerne, Texas. LOT 147: Two Lessons with Marvin &/or Sue Kapushion

Donated by Marv & Sue Kapushion. Located in Whitewater, Colorado. LOT 120: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Will & Liz Knabenshue

Donated by Will & Liz Knabenshue . Located in Whitesboro, Texas. LOT 121: Two Lessons with Whitney Lagace

Donated by Whitney Lagace . Located in Higganum, Connecticut. LOT 122: 2 Lessons with Gayle Lampinen

Donated by Gayle Lampinen . Located in Chassel, Michigan. LOT 124: 2 Lessons weith Bud Lyon

Located in Tigoa, Texas LOT 125: Two Lessons with Tammy McAlister

Donated by Tammy McAlister . Located in Southbury, Connecticut. LOT 126: Two 1-hour Lessons with Kelly McDowall

Donated by Kelly McDowall . Located in Franktown, Colorado. LOT 127: Three Hours of Lessons with Chele McGauly

Donated by Chele McGauly . Located in Elm Grove, Louisiana. LOT 128: Two Lessons with Jonathan Meilleur

Donated by Jonathan Meilleur . Located in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. LOT 129: Two Lessons with David Miller

Donated by David Miller . Located in Boerne, Texas. LOT 130: 2 Lessons with Bonnie Minor Donated by Bonnie Minor . Located in Dennison, Minnesota. LOT 131: One Month Training with Tate Oakley Donated by Tate Oakley . Located in Whitesboro, Texas. LOT 132: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Judd Paul

Donated by Judd / Jennifer Paul . Located in New Albany, Ohio. LOT 133: 2 Lessons with Eric Petersen

Donated by Eric Petersen . Located in Mabel, Minnesota. LOT 134: 2 Lessons with Rhonda Replogle

Donated by Rhonda Replogle . Located in Clear Spring, Maryland. LOT 135: Mark Sheridan Lead Change DVD Donated by Mark Sheridan . Located in Cave Creek, Arizona. LOT 136: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Gene Spagnola

Donated by Gene Spagnola . Located in Harwinton, Connecticut. LOT 137: Two Lessons with Larry & Rhonda Spratto

Donated by Larry / Rhonda Spratto . Located in Pickett, Wisconsin. LOT 138: Lesson Package of 8 Lessons by Julie Steinmetz-Usoff Donated by Julie Steinmetz-Usoff . Located in Jacksonville, Florida LOT 139: Two Lessons with Sue Sultze

Donated by Sue Sultze . Located in Bow, Washington. LOT 140: One Day of Lessons for All Around or Ranch Riding with Michelle Tidwell

Donated by Michelle Tidwell . Located in Madisonville, Texas. LOT 141: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Dan & Darlene Trein

Donated by Dan & Darlene Trein . Located in Seville, Ohio. LOT 142: Two Lessons with Bruce Vickery

Donated by Bruce Vickery . Located in Sanger, Texas. LOT 143: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Bruce & Cindy Walquist

Donated by Bruce / Cindy Walquist . Located in Cleburne, Texas. LOT 144: Two Lessons with Michael Weaver.

Located in New Castle, California. LOT 145: One Lesson with Shane/Cindy Young Donated by Shane / Cindy Young . Located in Yadkinville, North Carolina. LOT 146: Three Lessons with Heather Young

Donated by Heather Young . Located in Gainesville, Texas. LOT 148: Two Lessons with Laurie Hoopes

Located in Vermilion, Ohio.

Again, all Proceeds to go to the Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund. So please bid now on these amazing opportunities.

Professional Horse Services, LLC is hosting the online auction at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=299





