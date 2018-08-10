Once in a Lifetime Learning Opportunities up for Benefit Auction – Closing Tonight!
Bidding Closes Tonight – Benefit Auction – Lessons – Training – Videos
Bidding in the AQHA Professional Horsemen INTERNET Benefit Auction has been extended through Friday, August 10. The first lot closes at 7:00 PM Central time.
Members of AQHA Professional Horsemen have lessons, a weekend at their ranch, training and instructional videos up for auction. Whether you ride in the pleasure, trail, hunt seat, ranch riding, all around, cutting or even over fences there is an opportunity for you in this auction to ride with the best of the best!
Proceeds to go to the Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund.
Professional Horse Services, LLC is hosting the online auction at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=299
Below is a list of the incredible once in a lifetime learning opportunites up for bid.
LOT 101: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Christie & Ricky Arrington
Donated by Christie & Ricky Arrington .
Located in Graceville, Florida
Donated by Gigi Bailey .
Located in Maribel, Wisconsin
Donated by Christa Baldwin .
Located in Stanton, MIchigan
Donated by Jess Bergantzel .
Located in Mechansville, Iowa.
Donated by Nancy Cahill .
Located in Madisonville, Texas
Donated by Butch & Patty Campbell .
Located in Whitesboro, Texas
Donated by Kelly Chapman .
Located in Bellevue, Michigan
Donated by Brett Clark .
Located in Horace, North Dakota.
Donated by Ryan Cottingim .
Located in Thompsons Station, Tennessee.
Donated by Lainie DeBoer .
Located in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
LOT 111: 3 Lessons with Jerry Erickson
Donated by Jerry D. Erickson .
Located in Whitesboro, Texas.
Donated by Robin Frid .
Located in Denton, Texas.
Donated by Jason Gilliam .
Located in Greensburg, Indiana.
Donated by Garth & Sonnesa Gooding .
Located in Fennville, Michigan.
LOT 115: 1 Full Day of Lessons with Shamus Haws
Donated by Shamus Haws .
Located in Erola, Utah.
LOT 116: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Chris Holbin
Donated by Chris Holbin .
Located in Aubrey, Texas
Donated by Holly B. Hover .
Located in Cave Creek, Arizona.
LOT 118: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Chris & Melissa Jones
Donated by Chris & Melissa Jones .
Located in Reelsville, Indiana.
LOT 119: Two Lessons with Scott Jones
Donated by Scott Jones .
Located in Boerne, Texas.
LOT 147: Two Lessons with Marvin &/or Sue Kapushion
Donated by Marv & Sue Kapushion.
Located in Whitewater, Colorado.
LOT 120: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Will & Liz Knabenshue
Donated by Will & Liz Knabenshue .
Located in Whitesboro, Texas.
LOT 121: Two Lessons with Whitney Lagace
Donated by Whitney Lagace .
Located in Higganum, Connecticut.
Donated by Gayle Lampinen .
Located in Chassel, Michigan.
LOT 124: 2 Lessons weith Bud Lyon
Located in Tigoa, Texas
LOT 125: Two Lessons with Tammy McAlister
Donated by Tammy McAlister .
Located in Southbury, Connecticut.
Donated by Kelly McDowall .
Located in Franktown, Colorado.
Donated by Chele McGauly .
Located in Elm Grove, Louisiana.
LOT 128: Two Lessons with Jonathan Meilleur
Donated by Jonathan Meilleur .
Located in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.
LOT 129: Two Lessons with David Miller
Donated by David Miller .
Located in Boerne, Texas.
LOT 130: 2 Lessons with Bonnie Minor
Donated by Bonnie Minor .
Located in Dennison, Minnesota.
LOT 131: One Month Training with Tate Oakley
Donated by Tate Oakley .
Located in Whitesboro, Texas.
LOT 132: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Judd Paul
Donated by Judd / Jennifer Paul .
Located in New Albany, Ohio.
LOT 133: 2 Lessons with Eric Petersen
Donated by Eric Petersen .
Located in Mabel, Minnesota.
LOT 134: 2 Lessons with Rhonda Replogle
Donated by Rhonda Replogle .
Located in Clear Spring, Maryland.
LOT 135: Mark Sheridan Lead Change DVD
Donated by Mark Sheridan .
Located in Cave Creek, Arizona.
LOT 136: 2 Day Weekend of Lessons with Gene Spagnola
Donated by Gene Spagnola .
Located in Harwinton, Connecticut.
LOT 137: Two Lessons with Larry & Rhonda Spratto
Donated by Larry / Rhonda Spratto .
Located in Pickett, Wisconsin.
LOT 138: Lesson Package of 8 Lessons by Julie Steinmetz-Usoff
Donated by Julie Steinmetz-Usoff .
Located in Jacksonville, Florida
LOT 139: Two Lessons with Sue Sultze
Donated by Sue Sultze .
Located in Bow, Washington.
LOT 140: One Day of Lessons for All Around or Ranch Riding with Michelle Tidwell
Donated by Michelle Tidwell .
Located in Madisonville, Texas.
Donated by Dan & Darlene Trein .
Located in Seville, Ohio.
Donated by Bruce Vickery .
Located in Sanger, Texas.
LOT 143: Two Day Weekend of Lessons with Bruce & Cindy Walquist
Donated by Bruce / Cindy Walquist .
Located in Cleburne, Texas.
LOT 144: Two Lessons with Michael Weaver.
Located in New Castle, California.
Donated by Shane / Cindy Young .
Located in Yadkinville, North Carolina.
LOT 146: Three Lessons with Heather Young
Donated by Heather Young .
Located in Gainesville, Texas.
LOT 148: Two Lessons with Laurie Hoopes
Located in Vermilion, Ohio.
Again, all Proceeds to go to the Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund. So please bid now on these amazing opportunities.
Professional Horse Services, LLC is hosting the online auction at https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=299
