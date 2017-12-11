Oklahoma Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Names 2018 Inductees

[source: AQHA.com]

The Oklahoma Quarter Horse Hall of Fame was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding individuals, horses, ranches or businesses, whose contributions involving the American Quarter Horse significantly impacted the great state of Oklahoma’s equine industry.

This event is dependent on the generosity of donors who acknowledge those contributions with financial support.

The 14th Annual prestigious Oklahoma Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday January 26, 2018 at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown Medical Center, 741 North Phillips Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104; (405) 239-9000; at approximately 5:15 pm.

The ceremony is a ticketed event, open to the public, benefitting the Hall of Fame. A cocktail reception will begin the proceedings followed by dinner and the induction ceremony.

Tickets are available for $55 from the Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association, 5506 N Rockwell Ave, Bethany, OK 73008-2040, (405) 440-0694 voice, (405) 440-0649 fax, Email: okqha@sbcglobal.net, Website: www.okqha.com. If you wish to sponsor an inductee or their award that form is also found on the website.





