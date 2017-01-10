Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association Reschedules 2017 Convention

[source: AQHA.com]

Due to the inclement weather expected in Oklahoma City this weekend, the Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association Executive Board has decided that it is in our best interest to reschedule the 2017 OQHA Convention and Hall of Fame Banquet.

The OQHA Convention and Hall of Fame Banquet will be rescheduled for January 27 and 28, 2017. The time and location will remain the same. The 13th annual prestigious Oklahoma Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27, at the Embassy Suites, 741 North Phillips Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104; 405-239-9000.

We apologize for any confusion this may cause. However, we do feel that it is the best option for those that will be traveling to this event. We want to have an incredible event but we also want to make sure everyone is safe!





