Ohio Quarter Horse Association Announced Move to New Columbus Office to Support Growth

MEDIA CONTACT: Danielle Stephenson, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, dstephenson@oqha.com, 614-505-720

Columbus, Ohio- The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA), host of the All American Quarter Horse Congress (AAQHC), has now moved from its Richwood, Ohio location to its new headquarters on Quarter Horse Drive in Columbus, Ohio.

“We have recognized the importance of having the association closer to Columbus for many years,” said Dr. Scott Myers, OQHA CEO. “The new headquarters will provide continued growth of OQHA and the AAQHC. We are enthusiastic to expand our presence in the Columbus community.”

The relocation of the operation to the newly renovated 26,000 square foot office building off Interstate 71 is the culmination of an exciting year for OQHA in 2017. Columbus City Council voted to rename a portion of Zumstein Drive to Quarter Horse Drive.

“My father raised horses in this community so I spent much of my childhood at the AAQHC,” said Council President Shannon Hardin. “My Council colleagues and I all know how critical the Congress is to Columbus, and we are thrilled to have the new [OQHA] headquarters in the heart of our city.”

The close proximity of the new office to the Ohio Expo Center where the All American Quarter Horse Congress is held will allow the association and staff to provide greater service to their patrons, sponsors and exhibitors.

The AAQHC is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 24,500 entries in 2017. The show attracts more than 650,000 people and generates $285 million in the central Ohio economy each October.

“We are thrilled to welcome the [OQHA] to its new headquarters on Quarter Horse Drive in Columbus,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “The Association, its annual month-long [AAQHC], and our community will benefit significantly from the Association’s expanded presence in America’s opportunity city.”

The association believes the new location will help continue the legacy the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

Learn more at www.oqha.com and www.quarterhorsecongress.com.



