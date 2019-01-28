NSBA Unveils 2018 High Point Standings

The National Snaffle Bit Association released their 2018 High Point standings and we are thrilled to congratulate the many talented horsemen and horsewomen and incredible horses that earned these honors.

Click here to view the complete 2018 Point Standings.

Aaron Moses was the 2018 High Point Open Western Pleasure rider. More than a few horses helped him to win this title including the 2018 NSBA High Point 2YO Western Pleasure horse Heart Stoppin, NSBA High Point Maturity Open WP Horse VS Lady In Red and High Point 3YO Ltd Horse Moonrageous.

Beth Case once again clinched the title of High Point Open Hunter Under Saddle Rider. Her many talented horses also won high points including 3YO Open HUS Champion Couture Blue Genes, Top Ten 2YO HUS Hez A Dancin Hubba and Maid Me Good and many more.

In the Non Pro – Justin Clay Arrington narowly edged out Kristen Glover Galyean for the Open Non Pro Western Pleasure Rider championship. Arrington’s great horses 2YO Ill B Batting Ona R and 3YO Get Radical In My RV helped him secure the title.

Non Pro HUS Open Rider champion is young Olivia Tordoff who had an outstanding year with Too Blazin Cool.

Open Trail Rider was won by Bruce Vickery and by no surprise Charlie Cole won the 2018 High Point for Open Western Rider.

Be sure to visit NSBA.com for the complete lists of Rider, Horse and Horse and Rider 2018 High Point Standings.





