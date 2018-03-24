NSBA Riders Cup Awards Big Checks at Sun Circuit
The NSBA Riders Cup is happening right now at the Sun Circuit and happy professionals and non pros are walking away with some nice fat checks. The Riders Cup brings professionals and non-pros together, in pursuit of big payouts estimated at $85,000 for 2018.
Today the competition continues with Showmanship, Hunt Seat Equitation, Horsemanship, Western Riding, and Non-Pro Trail classes as well as Hunter Under Saddle and Western Pleasure classes. Stay tuned for the results!
On Tueday the Riders Cup big winners included :
Green Trail – Kelly McDowall on Moonlite Madnez owned by Natalia Devencenty earning roughly $824
Junior Trail – Troy Lehn on Zippin A Breeze owned by Alexandra Chavez earning roughly $1,060
Senior Trail – Jason Martin on Heza Radical Zip owned by Bonnie Sheren earning roughly $1,200
Limited Open Hunter Under Saddle – Shannon McCulloch Bacon on WPQ Making It Alway owned by Amy Floyd-Judson earning roughly $1,350
$2,500 Limited Horse Open Hunter Under Saddle - Beth Case on Couture Blue Genes owned by Debbie Hodde earning roughly $1,160
Three and Four Year Old Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle – Katie Buff on Only After You earning roughly $770
$2,500 Limited Rider Open Western Pleasure – Andrea Kail on Good N Hot Machine for owner Ernest Branson earning roughly $840
Amateur Select Western Pleasure- Bill Cox on Sleep Machine earning roughl $991
Three Year Old Open Western Pleasure – Aaron Moses on Lope With Grace owned by BS Quarter Horses earning roughly $1,200
Riders Cup Amateur Select Horsemanship. – Kathy Tobin on RA Undisputed earning roughly $800
View Tuesday’s Riders Cup Photo Gallery HERE
