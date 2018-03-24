You Are Here: Home > Shows > Silver Dollar Circuit 2017 > NSBA Riders Cup Awards Big Checks at Sun Circuit

NSBA Riders Cup Awards Big Checks at Sun Circuit

Riders Cup Featured ImageThe NSBA Riders Cup is happening right now at the Sun Circuit and happy professionals and non pros are walking away with some nice fat checks.  The Riders Cup brings professionals and non-pros together, in pursuit of big payouts estimated at $85,000 for 2018.

Today the competition continues with  Showmanship, Hunt Seat Equitation, Horsemanship, Western Riding, and Non-Pro Trail classes as well as Hunter Under Saddle and Western Pleasure classes. Stay tuned for the results!

Shannon McCulloch Bacon on WPQ Making It Always,

On Tueday the Riders Cup big winners included :

Green Trail – Kelly McDowall on Moonlite Madnez owned by  Natalia Devencenty earning roughly $824

Junior Trail – Troy Lehn on  Zippin A Breeze owned by Alexandra Chavez earning roughly $1,060

Senior Trail – Jason Martin on Heza Radical Zip owned by Bonnie Sheren earning roughly $1,200

Limited Open Hunter Under Saddle – Shannon McCulloch Bacon on WPQ Making It Alway owned by Amy Floyd-Judson earning roughly $1,350

$2,500 Limited Horse Open Hunter Under Saddle -  Beth Case on Couture Blue Genes owned by Debbie Hodde earning roughly $1,160

Bill Cox on Sleep Machine

Three and Four Year Old Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle – Katie Buff on Only After You earning roughly $770

$2,500 Limited Rider Open Western Pleasure – Andrea Kail on Good N Hot Machine for owner Ernest Branson earning roughly $840 

Amateur Select Western Pleasure- Bill Cox on Sleep Machine earning roughl $991

Three Year Old Open Western Pleasure – Aaron Moses on Lope With Grace owned by BS Quarter Horses earning roughly $1,200

Riders Cup Amateur Select Horsemanship. – Kathy Tobin on RA Undisputed earning roughly $800

View Tuesday’s Riders Cup Photo Gallery HERE

Andrea Kail on a Good N Hot Machine celebrate their win in the $2500 Limited Open Rider Western Pleasure

