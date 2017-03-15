NSBA Horse Of The Year: Lexus Made Lady

[source: NSBA.com]

The National Snaffle Bit Association has announced Lexus Made Lady, owned by Anchored Soul LLC, of as NSBA’s 2016 Horse Of The Year. The 2013 mare known as Iggy was shown successfully by Cody Parrish, of Pavo, Georgia, in Open events and Abi Tuiososopo in Non-Pro events throughout 2016.

Lexus Made Lady earned $57,481.42 in NSBA futurity money in 2016. Among the highlights of the trio’s show career include Three Year Old Limited Open Western Pleasure champion at the Little Futurity, Three Year Old Limited Non-Pro Western Pleasure and Three Year Old $2,500 Limited Open Western Pleasure champions at the Tom Powers Triple Challenge, NSBA world championships in the Three Year Old Limited Non-Pro Western Pleasure and Three Year Old Limited Open Western Pleasure, as well as Congress champion in Three Year Old Limited Open Snaffle Bit Western Pleasure and reserve Congress champion in the Three Year Old Limited Non-Pro Western Pleasure.

By Machine Made and out of RLs Lexus Lady, Lexus Made Lady was raised by Cody and Chase Parrish.

“I love Iggy mostly because she has so much heart,” noted Cody. “She gives everything she has all the time and it’s so natural and easy for her that it makes my job easy.” Added Abi: “Iggy has become my true once-in-a-lifetime horse.”

NSBA congratulates this successful team on their success in 2016. Lexus Made Lady will be recognized at the NSBA Awards Banquet held during the 2017 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity on Wednesday, August 16. Look for their full story in The Way To Go.





