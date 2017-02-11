NSBA Hall of Fame Horse Hes Just To Sharp passes

[source: NSBA.com]

NSBA Hall of Fame Horse Hes Just To Sharp has passed away.

‘Travis’ was born on March 3, 1988 at BSB-R11 Quarter Horse Farm in Sturgis, Michigan.

Bred by Quarter Horse royalty, his sire was Zippo Jack Bar and his dam was Paleface Doll. He was bottle fed as a foal because his dam was unable to nurse for quite a while due to an infection. Hedi Levin and Kim Rotenberry even put a sweatshirt on him to keep him warm.

At the age of six months, he was purchased by Tom Papiernik and brought to the Christensen Farm in Caledonia, Michigan. When Tom had him green broke at two years of age, he decided to sell him. After several people looked at him and decided to not buy him, Jack and Nancy Christensen decided to purchase him. Their son Tim took over training Travis and they soon found that he was a very special horse.

Travis was the High Money Horse as a three year old at the Michigan Quarter Horse Assocation Futurity. Nancy began showing Travis in both Hunter Under Saddle and Western Pleasure events, soon earning Superior awards in both events.

In 1992, the Christensens met Jon Barry at the Florida Gold Coast show in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was at this time that Travis continued his training under the guidance of Jon Barry. This decision turned out to be a turning point in Travis’s show career. Jon finished his training and continued winning many NSBA classes, including the Senior Western Pleasure in 1992 at the All American Quarter Horse Congress. Jon and Travis didn’t stop there and were named world champions in Senior Western Pleasure just two years later at the AQHA World Show.

Nancy took the reins and in 1995 won the Quarter Horse Congress Amateur Western Pleasure out of 272 entries and was reserve champion that same year at the AQHA World Show in Amateur Western Pleasure.

Hes Just To Sharp has won several year-end awards in NSBA consecutively from 1995 to 2000. Travis accumulated $29,187.41 in NSBA earnings throughout his show career.

Travis accumulated 113.5 total Hunter Under Saddle points, 1840.5 total Western Pleasure points and 85 Trail points throughout his show career.





