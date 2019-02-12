NSBA Announces CINCH First 2 Finish Trail Duel

Ready…Set…. Go!

The National Snaffle Bit Association has announced plans for a new event to debut at the 2019 NSBA World Show.

The $15,000 CINCH First 2 Finish Trail Duel will debut in Tulsa with preliminaries held on Tuesday August 13 in the Pavilion and finals held Wednesday August 14 at approximately 6:30 pm in the Ford Truck Arena. A $1000 bonus will be paid to the highest placing Non-Pro during the event as well.

Combining speed and accuracy, this new event will be like a Derby in show jumping but with a unique twist of being a head to head duel! Youth, Amateur and Open riders are welcome to compete on any age of horse.

Marketing Manager, Jessica Wahlert of CINCH shared her enthusiasm on the partnership. “We’re excited to embark on this long-term partnership with the NSBA. We started as a small company with big dreams and it’s important to us that we help support associations striving for the same successes in their own realms” Wahlert continued “this relationship will strengthen our affiliation with the horse show community and we’re looking forward to supporting the breeders, owners and exhibitors that are part of the NSBA community”

According to NSBA “Horses will compete on identical courses in a head-to-head format. The top eight times from the preliminaries will advance to a bracketed final. In the finals, winners of each bracket will advance to the next level until only two teams of horse and rider remain.”

“CINCH First 2 Finish Trail Duel is a timed event and all penalties occurring on course will be converted into time penalties. Gait preference while on course unless specifically noted on the pattern is the choice of the exhibitor. Only knockdowns, stepping out of the confines and breaks of gait where specified will be converted into time penalties.”

$15,000 guaranteed purse will pay as follows:

First Place – $3500 Sixth Place – $750

Second Place – $2500 Seventh Place – $600

Third Place – $1500 Eight Place – $500

Fourth Place – $1200 9th – 15th $350 (based on times from preliminary competition)

Fifth Place – $1000 Highest Placing Non Pro Bonus – $1,000

Spectators and exhibitors are sure to love this fun and challenging new format. When speed enters the picture, you can expect to see a new level of Trail challenges. We can’t wait to see the level of horsemanship and training it will take to win this exciting new event!

For full information on the event and how penalties will be assessed please visit the NSBA Website HERE.





