NSBA Announces 2018 Hall of Fame honorees
The National Snaffle Bit Association has named honorees for its Hall of Fame and Jack Benson awards. The association will recognize individuals and horses from the industry at its annual awards banquet during the 2018 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity in August in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Hall of Fame, Individual – Bill Price
NSBA Past President Bill Price will receive the Hall of Fame award for an individual. The NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity were developed during Bill’s tenure as president, and many of the policies he developed are still currently being used by the show. In addition, Bill helped establish NSBA’s Alliance Partner Agreements, and worked with NSBA’s alliance members to standardize rules for judging and their adoption by the breed affiliates. He has also provided legal guidance and assistance to the association for a number of years. He received NSBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.
Hall of Fame, Breeding Horse – Dynamic Deluxe
AQHA Stallion Dynamic Deluxe has been named as the NSBA Hall of Fame in the breeding horse division. By Sonny Deluxe and out of Boston Sonora, by Boston Mac, Dynamic Deluxe would earn Open and Amateur Performance Register of Merit awards and an AQHA Superior in Western Pleasure before becoming a leading sire whose offspring would earn seven world championships, nine high point championships and 135 AQHA Superior awards, 29,505.5 AQHA points as well as $185,327.19 in NSBA earnings. Dynamic Deluxe was owned by Riverside Ranch Stallions, Sultan, Washington.
Hall of Fame, Show Horse – A Certain Vino
From High Point Non-Pro Longe Line as a yearling in 2004 to 2008 NSBA Horse of the Year to Congress and AQHA world championships from his two-year-old year to his retirement in 2016, A Certain Vino set the bar as the ultimate show horse throughout his entire career. He earned 15 AQHA world championships, with 14 in Western Pleasure and one in Amateur Western Riding, on his way to becoming the highest NSBA money earner of all time with more than $193,000 in NSBA earnings. A Certain Vino is owned by Lee Reeve of Garden City, Kansas. “Vino” is being awarded as the Hall of Fame honoree in the show horse division.
Jack Benson Award Winner – Allen Mitchels
NSBA Past President Allen Mitchels will be honored with the Jack Benson Award. Allen has served as chair of the Judges Committee for several years and was instrumental in the development of the current language for the hierarchy of judging used to judge pleasure events. In his position on the Judges Committee, he has written a number of educational articles about the judging process. Allen was also a driving force in developing the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale program.
Awarded annually by NSBA, the Jack Benson award recognizes individuals who unselfishly give of their time and energy to promote NSBA, its mission and create greater interest in the pleasure horse industry. It is named for the late Jack Benson and has been awarded since 1989.
The Hall of Fame and Jack Benson awards will be presented on Wednesday, August 15, during the NSBA annual awards banquet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
About NSBA
Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the pleasure horse industry to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s programs uphold keeping the welfare of the horse as the primary consideration in all activities and encourage the use of standard rules for holding and judging events.
