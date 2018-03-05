NSBA Announces 2018 Hall of Fame honorees

Jack Benson Award Winner – Allen Mitchels

NSBA Past President Allen Mitchels will be honored with the Jack Benson Award. Allen has served as chair of the Judges Committee for several years and was instrumental in the development of the current language for the hierarchy of judging used to judge pleasure events. In his position on the Judges Committee, he has written a number of educational articles about the judging process. Allen was also a driving force in developing the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale program.

Awarded annually by NSBA, the Jack Benson award recognizes individuals who unselfishly give of their time and energy to promote NSBA, its mission and create greater interest in the pleasure horse industry. It is named for the late Jack Benson and has been awarded since 1989.