NRHA’s Newest Four Million Dollar Sire: Custom Crome

Press Release

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is excited to announce that Custom Crome has become the association’s newest Four Million Dollar Sire. With offspring earnings totaling more than $4,000,256 this accomplishment makes him only the ninth stallion to achieve this milestone and is well deserved after reaching NRHA Three Million Dollar status in 2012.



The 1990 AQHA stallion is owned by Steve Simon of Marietta, Okla. Custom Crome is by Crome Plated Jac and out of Another Greyhound. However, his success isn’t just limited to the breeding shed. He won the 1993 NRHA Open Futurity with NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Flarida at the reins. Throughout his entire show career Custom Crome earned nearly $110,000 in the show pen and was inducted in to the NRHA Hall of Fame in 2009.



Top Progeny of Custom Crome Include:

Custom Pistol (NRHA LTE: $233,230)

Custom Legend (NRHA LTE: $228,364)

Custom Cash Advance (NRHA LTE: $ 227,495)

Custom Mahogany (NRHA LTE: $200,338)

Custom Red Berry (NRHA LTE: $172,011)







