NRHA Trophy Changes Embrace Quality

Press Release

In 2009, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Board of Directors voted to change the NRHA Lawson, Morrison, and Morgan (formerly known as Pewter) trophies’ manufacturing process. Rather than the traditional metal alloy, trophies were switched to a resin-based composite material in hopes to reduce cost for show management and exhibitors.



Since the change, many questions have arisen about the trophies. While cost was improved with the resin material, durability in shipping was not ideal—diminishing the perceived value of the coveted awards. As a result, the NRHA Executive Committee has unanimously voted to change all NRHA trophies back to their original makeup of metal alloy.



Over the past eight years, NRHA staff and Corporate Partner Montana Silversmiths have been working to find better options and pricing for show organizers. At the time of the resin change, a bronze trophy would have cost nearly three times as much as we are able to offer it for today. NRHA has worked diligently to bring back the original metal format and is proud to provide these higher quality trophies at a better price margin than in 2010.



“The Executive Committee felt it was a perfect time to make the switch to metal trophies, as our current contract with Montana Silversmiths was nearing its end and resin costs were rising. Montana worked with us to find a great price margin for the trophies. We hope that this change will improve both the quality and image of NRHA,” said NRHA President, Mike Deer.



According to Montana Silversmiths Vice President of Events, Steve Miller, “Montana Silversmiths takes pride in producing only the best in award trophies. Offering the coveted Lawson, Morrison and Morgan trophies in bronze at an affordable price is one of our commitments to the members of the National Reining Horse Association. Thank you for supporting Montana Silversmiths – Brand of Champions!” said Steve Miller, VP Events, Montana Silversmiths.



NRHA understands the critical need to balance cost, efficiency, and quality within every aspect of the organization. Changing the trophies back to their original, metal alloy makeup achieves this balance while restoring a mantle-worthy award back to its original glory.







