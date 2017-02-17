NRHA Non-Pro Futurity Finalist Selling in Spring Reining and Cow Horse Online Auction

If you’re in the marketing for your next reining or cow horse partner, you won’t want to miss out on the offerings in the Professional Horse Services Spring Reining and Cow Horse Internet Auction. Horses consigned to the sale include Spooks Smart Money, a 2016 NRHA Non Pro Futurity Finalist, Playgirls Merada, the 2016 AQHA Reserve High Point Open and Select Amateur Cutting horse, Walla Whiz Wanda, a half sister to Walla Walla Whiz, and Tejons Mist, dam of NRHA Futurity Level 1 Finalist, Tejonsblazinggun.

Entries are still being excepted through today, February 17, and bidding begins on February 27 and runs until March 1. To view the full catalog, click here.





