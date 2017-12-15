NRHA Has a New Million Dollar Owner

Press Release

Many historic milestones were crossed at the 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show. Adding to the list of accomplishments was Silver Spurs Equine. During the Lucas Oil Level 4 Open Futurity final, Silver Spurs Equine crossed the mark as an NRHA Million Dollar Owner.



A vast majority of Silver Spurs Equine’s success began with their vision for improving the industry. Beginning with the world famous Boomernic (Reminic x Docs Leavem Smoke), the ranch founded an elite breeding program that features some of the top stallions in the equine world. The success continued as Silver Spurs Equine bred, purchased and sent horses to top level shows. Notable finishes include 2017 NRHA Derby Level 3 Open Champion, Ruf Lil Magnum (Magnum Chic Dream x Dunit A Lil Ruf), and 2016 NRHA Derby Level 4 Open Reserve Co-Champion, Platinum Vintage (A Sparkling Vintage x Starjac Miss).



During the 2017 NRHA Futurity, Silver Spurs Equine had two horses competing in the Level 4 Open Finals. During the event, the ranch earned more than $78,000 with runs made by the following horses:

Xtra Dun Step Xtra Dun Step (Wimpys Little Step x All Thats Dun) ridden by Trevor Dare placing third in the Level 4 Open division

Xtra Gotta Step (Wimpys Little Step x Gotta Git Ya Dun) ridden by Jordan Larson in the Level 4 Open division

Congratulations to NRHA’s newest Million Dollar Owner, Silver Spurs Equine.





