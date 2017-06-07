NRHA Collegiate Judging Contest Returns for 2017

Press Release

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is excited to announce the return of the Collegiate Judging Contest at the 2017 NRHA Futurity & Adequan North American Affiliate Championship Show.



The contest will return with a few changes from its layout in previous years, with the biggest changes being the creation of a junior and senior division and the opportunity for each college to bring up to two teams per division. Contestants will complete a penalty clip test, rulebook test, and judge two sets of ten live runs during the NRHA Open Level 4 Semi-Finals at the Futurity.



“This contest allows us to support an important sector of the equine industry. These contestants are about to enter a new phase of their life in the work force, and any opportunity we have to expose them to high level reining, judging, and scribing, the more likely we are to have them continue to be involved with NRHA and the sport of reining,” said Hayley Eberle, Manager of Marketing & Communications at NRHA.



During the contest, the senior division will scribe for the junior division and vice versa, with scribe pairs being predetermined prior to the start of the competition. An awards breakfast will be held the following morning to announce placings and celebrate the winners.



For more information, please contact Hayley Eberle at heberle@nrha.com or (405) 946-7400. Entry forms can be found at NRHAFuturity.com.





