The November issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

On the cover we feature the beautiful Radical Signs R Good who has all of the industry talking about this incredible stallion who just arrived from Australia. Owned by Russ Louderback, standing at North Farm and in training and showing with Kenny and Ashley Lakins Rad has some of the best in the industry backing him, and once you read his story you will know why!

Also in this issue is a very special section dedicated to three equine based charities that we believe are trying to change the world through horses. The Audrey Grace Auction, Certain League Farm and Reins of Life charities will have you counting your horses twice in your blessings this Thanksgiving.

In our Ask the Fashion Pro, we look at how to dress for your body type and or Tack Pro helps you understand the shape of your horse`s back and how it effects saddle fit. Roan Horse Today features the beautiful Ment To Be – AKA HANK on the covre and spotlights Lauren Stanley and her World Champion Extremely Good Stuff. Dana Hokana brings you a great article on understanding your horse`s mind, Lynn Palm shares why she loves Western Dressage and we feature the great Radical Rodder (sire of our cover boy) in our A Hoof Print in History. All this and so much more!!

A Radical Idea – Radical Signs R Good’s Sale and Relocation Excites the Industry

From the Back of My Horse

Healing with Horses – Three charities are changing people’s lives through the love of the horse.

Finding Grace - Audrey Grace Auction provides a safe place for children through the generosity of horsemen.

Certain League Farm – Reinforcing the dignity of special needs adults through horses, hard work and hope

Three Magical Words – Reins of Life changes lives through horses.

Ask the Fashion Pro – How do I choose flattering clothing for my body type?

Ask the Tack Pro - How does my horse’s backline effect saddle and saddle pad fit?

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Delve Into The Mind Of The Horse – Help your horse to relax in a new area or setting. By Dana Hokana

Roan Horse Today – The official publication of the ARHA

What’s in My Tack Room - Annie Lord

Why I Believe in Western Dressage! – with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History - Radical Rodder

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters - Congress 2019





