November 2017 Gratitude Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
November 3rd, 2017 8:24 PM | No Comments
It’s a special time of year, and we’re very excited to bring you our annual Gratitude issue full of…you guessed it, gratitude and inspiration. Since we could all use some warm fuzzies, you won’t want to miss:
- Our cover feature on DeGraff Stables
- Our Gratitude Guide- A Handy How-To For Thanking Your Support System
- With Grace and Gratitude- Abi Tuiasosopo’s Return To the Top
- Heart Horses- Top Riders Share the Horses Who Made Them The Rider They Are Today
- Reride Quarter Horse Adoption- Giving A Second Chance To Show Horses
- A special Hoof Print In History on the one and only Zips Chocolate Chip
Also, included in this issue:
- Our winter blanket review
- A spotlight on The Bling Boutique
- And much more!
Leave a Reply