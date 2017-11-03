November 2017 Gratitude Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

It’s a special time of year, and we’re very excited to bring you our annual Gratitude issue full of…you guessed it, gratitude and inspiration. Since we could all use some warm fuzzies, you won’t want to miss:

Our cover feature on DeGraff Stables

Our Gratitude Guide- A Handy How-To For Thanking Your Support System

With Grace and Gratitude- Abi Tuiasosopo’s Return To the Top

Heart Horses- Top Riders Share the Horses Who Made Them The Rider They Are Today

Reride Quarter Horse Adoption- Giving A Second Chance To Show Horses

A special Hoof Print In History on the one and only Zips Chocolate Chip

Also, included in this issue:

Our winter blanket review

A spotlight on The Bling Boutique

And much more!





