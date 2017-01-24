NMSU Shutters Equestrian Program

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University regents voted unanimously to shut down the school’s Equestrian program Friday. The decision comes six months after Chancellor Garrey Carruthers first eliminated it, then restored it three days later amid public outcry, granting the team one year to become self-sufficient in order to remain an NCAA-sanctioned team.

Cutting the program was initially projected to save the university approximately $417,000 — part of $12.1 million the administrators were trying to cut at the time. Carruthers, admitting the team should have been given more notice, agreed to find non-recurring funds to pay for the team to compete for one more year.

To read the full article from the Las Cruces Sun-News, click here.





