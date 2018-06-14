NEW YEARLING SALE HUNTER UNDER SADDLE STAKES SESSION ADDED TO CONGRESS SUPER SALE

OQHA adds a NEW Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes session for the 2018 Congress Super Sale, based on the success of the inaugural Western Pleasure Sale Stake sale session and 2 year-old classes, as well as requests from breeders of English Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

The 52nd Annual Congress Super Sale will be held October 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Since the first Congress was actually a horse show added to a horse auction, the Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) has made another bold move to make the Congress Super Sale more popular and better than ever.

In 2018, Yearling Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle Prospects entered into the Yearling Sale Stakes sessions of the Congress Super Sale will be eligible to compete in the 2019 Congress Super Sale Stakes 2 year-old classes. Hunter Under Saddle Sale Stakes entries will show in one Open class. For the Western Pleasure horses, two divisions will be offered, one for Open riders and one for Non Pros. A nominated Sale Stakes entry can only show in one class.

“We want the sale to be something appealing which people will want to continue to participate in because of the nice purse with no restrictions,” said Vic Clark, OQHA Past President and Congress Super Sale committee chair.

A $10,000 purse is guaranteed by OQHA for the 2019 Hunter Under Saddle Sale Stakes Class for 2 year-olds. Once 15 horses pay the nomination fees the purse will grow larger. Just as the Western Sale Stakes Session, sellers will only pay an additional $100 to enter yearlings in the Sale Stakes Session of the Congress Super Sale. Buyers will pay a $250 sustaining fee to keep the horse eligible. A horse that goes through the sale ring, and does not sell, will continue to be eligible by the Seller paying the full commission and the sustaining fee of $250.

“OQHA makes the sale stakes work for sellers and buyers by adding $500 for every $250 Sustaining fee paid for any Yearling Sale Stakes Session horse,” says Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC, the sale management company for the Congress Super Sale.

The total purse was $74,500 in 2017for the first Congress Super Sale Western Sale Stakes Classes. The purse will be very similar in 2018with $72,250 being offered.

The Congress Super Sale will continue to be the best marketplace for proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock. Sellers can expose their horses to the largest crowd of buyers who attend any horse auction in the United States.

To enter a horse in the Congress Super Sale, find the online entry form or a downloadable form on the Pro Horse Services website at https://prohorseservices.com/2018/2018-congress-super-sale/

For more information on the All American Quarter Horse Congress go to http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com/

The 2017 Congress Super Sale Yearling Stakes Session featured 90 yearling Western Pleasure prospects that went through the Sale Ring for an average final bid price of $12,789 (including No Sales) with gross sale of = $1,151,000 realizing a 28% increase over 2016. Sixty-four yearlings actually sold for an Average of $11,173 (30% increase over 2016)

High Selling Stallion in the Yearling Sale Stakes session at $35,000 was SST Hez Flat Special, a 2016 bay roan stallion by VS Flatline, sold to Dr. Gail Mason & Jeff Temple, of ME, by Steven and Susan Thompson, OH

High Selling Gelding in the Yearling Sale Stakes at $30,000 was Lucky In Kentucky, a 2016 bay gelding by RL Best Of Sudden, was purchased by Tracy L Hritz, of PA, by Gumz Farms, LLC, KY.

The Super Sale is managed for OQHA by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.. For entry forms and information contact them directly by email at Info@ProHorseServices.com or by phone at 855-272-3905.