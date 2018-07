New for 2018 at the All American Quarter Horse Congress Level 1 Ranch Riding & NSBA 3 Year Old & Over $2,500 Novice Horse Open Western Pleasure Stakes Presented by The Madness Open to Maiden & Non Maiden horses The horse cannot have earned over $2,500 or 25 points by August 1of current year Highest Placing Limited Rider Award 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA Presented by sea ridge farms Performance Halter – All classes are now NSBA dual approved Southern Belle Breeders Division added to the following classes 4 & 5 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited 3 Year Old Open Trail Stakes NSBA & Limited 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes NSBA Entry Deadlines Futurities & Sweepskates - August 1st Stakes & General Horse Show - August 25th Cutting - September 1st _______________________________________________________________