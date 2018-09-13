New Date for End Of Summer Showdown AQHA Show, Culpeper, VA

September 21 through 23 is the new date for the End Of Summer Showdown AQHA Show and VA Bred Classes in Culpeper, Virginia. The circuit was scheduled for the previous weekend, but was postponed due to the impending hurricane heading for the East Coast.

The show location remains the same at HITS Commonwealth Park in Culpeper. Stalls and hookups are still available. It is a beautiful facility that hosts major Hunter, Jumper and Dressage shows. The facility boasts a number of show rings with great all weather footing. The new barns, with spacious stalls, keep valuable shows horses comfortable.

There have been some changes to the lineup of judges. The judges for the new show date are Sid Griffith, Roger Landis, Betsy Tuckey and Rick Baker with Mike Bednarek and Billy Prather judging the Versatility Ranch classes.



The End Of Summer Showdown features a full set of AQHA classes under 4 judges over the 3 days. The Versatility Ranch Horse (VRH) Classes include Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Ranch Reining and Ranch Conformation. Walk/Trot and All Breed classes are offered, as well.



Awards include All Around Champion and Reserve, Class Circuit Champion and Reserve, plus High Point awards for the Open and Amateur VRH divisions.



The VA Bred classes feature $7,500 in added money provided through a Grant from the Virginia Horse Industry Board to promote horses foaled in Virginia. The classes include Halter classes for Yearlings and 2 year-old and older horses, 2 and 3 year-old classes, as well as Open and Non-Pro classes for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. All Age classes are offered for Reining, Trail and Ranch Riding.



New VA Bred rules allow owners and riders from anywhere to compete in these classes, as long as they join VQHA. The sire must be nominated, however anyone can nominate the sire. Other new rules change the pay out to be allocated according to the number of entries showing with a minimum of $300 purse in any class. For more information on the VA Bred classes contact Mike Jennings, 703-346-8133 or Mike@ ProHorseServices.com



Find the showbill for the End Of Summer Showdown, plus Rules, entry forms and sire nomination forms for the VA Bred classes on the VQHA website: WWW.MYVQHA.COM

For more information on the show circuit look on Facebook for: END OF SUMMER SHOWDOWN AQHA SHOW or contact: Suzanne Gonzales, 703-201-2915 or email SUZANNEGONZALES228@GMAIL.COM



