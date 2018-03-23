New Classes for the 71st National Appaloosa Horse Show and 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show

MOSCOW, Idaho— The 71st National Appaloosa Horse Show and 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show will be held at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, TX June 25-July 7, 2018! Hundreds of the nation’s most talented and beautiful Appaloosas and their exhibitors will travel to Fort Worth to participate in national and world championship titles! The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) would like to invite Appaloosa fans as well as equine enthusiasts to join us in watching the nation’s longest-running, single-breed horse show as these gifted Appaloosas display their talent, versatility, and beautiful colors.

The ApHC is excited to announce new classes at the 71st National Appaloosa Horse Show and 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show:

Walk-Trot youth classes for those exhibitors aged 11-18 – we’ve added western pleasure, western horsemanship, trail, hunt seat equitation and hunter under saddle. These classes are open to youth exhibitors who have not shown in a three-gaited class at any ApHC-approved show. There will be a high-point and reserve high-point award given in this division at the conclusion of the youth show.

Boxing – we’ve added youth boxing and non-pro boxing to the show schedule. These classes will be held on Sunday, July 1.

Leadline, 6 & Under – we’ve always had this class but in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Appaloosa Horse Club, there is no entry fee to participate in the class this year. All horses must be entered in the show and have a back number and stall – but the entry fee for this class is $0. So bring on those little kiddies – we’d love to see you at the show!

Walk-Trot non-pro classes – we’ve added hunt seat equitation and hunter under saddle classes to this division.

The Exhibitor’s Advisory Committee has also been working hard to bring a fun event to the show – the inaugural Pro/Am Versatility Challenge will be held on Sunday, July 1 in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Visit the ApHC website in the coming weeks for information and entry forms for this class. And mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss this exciting event!

For more information about the 71st National Appaloosa Horse Show and 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show or any of these exciting events, visit www.appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) was established in 1938 with a mission of honoring the heritage and promoting the future of the Appaloosa horse. The ApHC has since registered more than 700,000 Appaloosas, which are known for their distinctive color, intelligence and even temperament. True to their reputation as an extremely versatile breed, Appaloosas can be found in nearly every discipline including racing, endurance riding and serving as reliable family horses. The international breed registry is headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, the heart of the Palouse region—the Appaloosa breed’s namesake and point of origin.



