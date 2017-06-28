New AQHA Judges Announced

[source: AQHA.com]

New judges were recently approved by the American Quarter Horse Association.



Six judge applicants were approved by the AQHA Judges Committee to take the 2017 judges qualifying exam. Based on test scores and other criteria, the Judges Committee then approved a list of prospective new judges that were then reviewed and approved by the AQHA Executive Committee.

The following are the new AQHA-approved judges:

AQHA all-around judge:

Theodore Grose, Sumterville, Florida

AQHA progressive judges:

Christi Brown, Billings, Montana

Tabatha Taylor, Terre Haute, Indiana

A total of 29 individuals tested at the AQHA Educational Judging Seminars held in Nashville, Tennessee, and Irving, Texas. The following are the new AQHA-approved specialized Level-1 judges:



AQHA specialized Level-1 judges:

Shelby Biddlecombe, Claresholm, Alberta

Kelsey Ebke, Lincoln, Nebraska

Casey Henry, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Kayla Wells-Dill, Phillipsburg, Missouri

Sydney Reynolds, Canyon, Texas

Amanda Burrows, Miami, Oklahoma

Matthew Martin, Dayton, Texas

Breanna Grebin, Rochester, Minnesota

Helen Moore, Peru, Indiana

Kendra Smith, Johnson City, Texas

American Quarter Horse judges are held to the highest standards. To learn how to apply to be an AQHA judge and help improve the quality and welfare of registered horses in AQHA-approved competition, visit www.aqha.com/judge.





