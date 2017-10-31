New and Innovative Supplements Available Exclusively at SmartPak

Press Release

Healthy horses are at the core of everything SmartPak does, and that’s why they have had a passion for supplements since 1999. The company is excited to announce that it has expanded its supplement selection to bring customers new, innovative supplement solutions as well as new low prices on some of their best-selling formulas.

SmartPak has an entire team, made up of product developers and a staff veterinarian, dedicated to reading up on the latest and greatest equine health and nutrition information so they can bring you the latest and greatest supplements for your horse. “The needs of horses are always changing, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to help riders support the horses they love,” said Jessica Normand, SmartPak’s Senior Director of Product Research and Development. “We’re excited to share all of the new supplements that we’ve added to our line-up to help you take great care of your horse!”

SmartPak is excited to introduce two new single-ingredient supplements – Turmeric Pellets by SmartPak and Aloe Vera Pellets by SmartPak. Turmeric is known for its health benefits as a whole-food antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress and supports overall health and well-being. However, handling this bright yellow powder can be a real mess, so SmartPak is pleased to offer this popular ingredient in a convenient pelleted form. Similarly, Aloe Vera Pellets by SmartPak offer a hassle-free solution to feeding aloe juice. This supplement offers the same great gastric health benefits as aloe juice without the mess and the need to refrigerate!

SmartPak has also continued to expand their economical line of Leg Up formulas, which allows riders to give both their horses and their budgets a boost. This line was created because every horse is unique, and every rider’s budget is, too, and SmartPak wanted to offer entry-level supplements that offer great support for your horse at a price that’s easy on your wallet. The new formulas that were added to the Leg Up line include Leg Up® Metabolic Pellets, Leg Up® Electrolyte Powder, Leg Up® Mare Pellets, Leg Up® Multi-Vitamin Pellets, and Leg Up® Muscle Pellets. Each of the new supplements delivers on the brand’s promise of outstanding value – you just can’t beat the bang for your buck with these products!

Drawing inspiration from feedback from horse owners who had mane and tail problems, SmartPak has introduced new SmartMane & Tail™ to their exclusive line of supplements. This targeted supplement has all of the key ingredients that can help with healthy hair growth, including biotin, collagen, and numerous vitamins and minerals, as well as omega 3 fatty acids for skin and coat health. Finally, horse owners can get an all-in-one solution for growing beautiful manes and tails!

Along with introducing new supplement solutions, SmartPak has also been hard at work enhancing some of their most popular SmartSupplement formulas. SmartDark & Handsome® now provides the same key ingredients for a deep, rich coat color with more than double the amount of omega 3 fatty acids for healthy skin and a shiny coat. The new SmartTendon® Pellets formula provides a significantly increased amount of collagen, which play a key role in tendon and ligament health. Best of all, these updated formulas are being offered at new, low prices so horse owners are getting all of that great support at an even better value.

Finally, the company has expanded their supplement selection to include the latest and greatest formulas from other leading brands, including Equithrive® Joint, dac®, EquiOtic, and Farrier’s Formula® Double Strength Plus Joint. Normand added, “Our customers use these products and rave about the results they’ve seen. We’re excited to be able to offer these supplements because the brands share our passion for providing a top-quality product that offers unique benefits for the horse.”

To learn more about these new supplements, or to view the entire selection of products available, visitwww.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to one of the company’s extensively trained Supplement Experts.





