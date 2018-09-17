Multiple World and Congress Champion Sire Macs Good N Plenty to Sell at 2018 Congress Sale

On October 20th, 2018 in Columbus Ohio the gavel will fall and a new owner will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to take home a world class proven sire that is still siring winners.

Macs Good N Plenty, a 1997 stallion by Zippos Mr Good Bar x Macs Debutante has more than proven himself in both the show ring and as a sire. Mac was the 1999 Congress Champion in Western Pleasure and has sired earners of 13,500 + points of which over 500 were earned this year alone. He has sired Champions at the World, Congress, PHBA and PtHA World Shows as well as 13 AQHA Champions. His get have earned over $135K in Incentive Fund earnings and over 200K in NSBA.

Some of the well known Macs Good N Plenty offspring include:

Heavenly Mac - LTE: $117,990 Multiple Congress Champion Trail and Western Riding, 2x AQHA Reserve World Champion, NSBA World Champion, Multiple AQHA and NSBA High Point and earner of 2,215.5 AQHA Points.

Good And Dandy Mac – LTE: $41,740 Reserve NSBA World Champion 2YO ltd. Open Western Pleasure, NSBA High Point, Congress Top Ten Green Trail, AQHA WorldPerformance Halter Geldings -4th and multiple Superior earner.

Heza Macs All Star – LTE: $21,732 Congress Masters Western Pleasure – 5th, NSBA World Champion 3YO Trail

Given Up The Goods – LTE: 16,767 NSBA High Point, Multiple NSBA Reserve World Champion, Reserve Congress Champion and Multiple Select World Top 5 and Top 10 earner. 401 AQHA Points earned.

Mac In Time – LTE: $12,926 20X PHBA World Champion, Multiple PHBA Golden Horse Champion, Multiple PHBA Honor Roll Champion. 323 AQHA Points, Multiple Superior Earner.

Bidders are sure to be excited for the opportunity to own this incredible sire. If you would like more information on Mac you are welcome to contact his owners Steve Schultz or Emily Joe at 701 306 – 5151 or email them here.





