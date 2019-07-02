Minipies – the Recipe for Success at 2019 Super Sires and Tom Powers Futurities.

The 2019 Tom Powers show a spectactular and dominating display of talented minipies.

“We had an incredibly successful week showing in the lungeline, hunter under saddle, and western pleasure.” shared Amy Gumz, owner of Moonpie – aka Its A Southern Thing.

Minipies took an unprecedented amount of earnings in the Super Sires classes as well. Southern Dreamin and Becky Galyean took the win in the Super Sires 3YO Open Non Pro Pleasure and took home a $10k check with their win. Sure Am Southern and Marlee White tied for the championship in the Super Sires Limited Non Pro 3YO Western Pleasure taking home a check worth $5,972. In the same class Sarah Maggert and Southern Debutant placed in a 4/5th tie and If It Ain’t Southern and Amy Gumz took 6th. Shez Plenty Southern placed 6th in a deep Super Sires Longe Line class with Rebecca Siminiski completing the dominating showing of minipies in the Super Sires classes.

Major winners in the Powers classes included If It Aint Dixie and Beckey Schooler who were Tom Powers Intermediate Open 2YO Pleasure Champions. Becky also placed 4th in the Limited and 5th in the Open 2YO HUS on Its A Northern Thing. Its A Sleepy Thing placed 7th in the Open 2YO HUS with Trish Yamber was well. In the massive Longe Line classes, Shez Plenty Southern and Rebecca Siminiski were 3rd in the Limited Non-Pro & 6th in the Open Non-Pro and Gavin Pope was 7th in a tough Open Longe Line class.

Shes So Southern and Jason English were Reserve Champions in the 3YO Open Sale Stakes Western Pleasure class. Becky Galyean placed top five in the Open Non Pro 3YO Pleasure on Southern Dreamin and Shannon Holbin placed 4th on If It Ain’t Southern in the Intermediate Open 3YO Pleasure and Southern Debutant and Sarah Maggert placed 4th in the 3YO Novice/Novice Western Pleasure.

It was a very special week for Amy Gumz who made her debut back in the saddle for the Western Pleasure classes after a 24 year hiatus.

“This year is when the larger crop is hitting the showpens and we know the best is yet to come, however this past week was nothing short of amazing.”

Amy shared her gratitude for the owners, trainers, exhibitors and judges who appreciate the talents and minds on these minipies.

“Thank you again for all the support of these very talented horses.”

We expect to see many more shows with results like this as more and more minipies make their way to the arena.

Congratulations Moonpie – your babies are making their mark and proving you as a sire!





