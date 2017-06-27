Merial AQHA Region Six Championships Set for July 21-23

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

AQHA Region 6 exhibitors are preparing for the 2017 Merial AQHA Region Six Championships, which is approaching quickly. The show, slated for July 21-23 at the Eastern States Exposition Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, provides American Quarter Horse enthusiasts a chance to test their horse-showing skills. Deadline for entry is July 1.

This regional championships features a three-day event packed with a variety of classes, starting with AQHA Level 1 Amateur Showmanship at 7 a.m. on July 21 at the Eastern States Exposition Center. AQHA judges Stephen Stephens, Terry Cross, Tony Burris, Holly Hover, Gary Roberts and Brad Jewett will judge the event. For a full show itinerary, visit www.aqhar6.com.





