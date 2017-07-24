Merial AQHA Region One Championships are August 10-13

[source: AQHA.com]

AQHA Region 1 exhibitors are preparing for the 2017 Merial AQHA Region One Championships, which is approaching quickly. The show, slated for August 10-13 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington, provides American Quarter Horse enthusiasts a chance to test their horse-showing skills.

This show features four days packed with a variety of classes, starting with Level 1 trail at 8 a.m. on August 10 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds. AQHA judges Tammie Whitt, Doug Huls, Lita Hottel and Michael O’Chetto will judge the event. For a full show itinerary, visit www.wsqha.com.





