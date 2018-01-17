Meet VS GOODRIDE at Highpoint Performance Horses’ Open House

If you like many of us, have fallen in love with the hot up and coming stallion VS Goodride you will want to take this opportunity to meet him in “person.”

Saturday, February 3rd, from 12-4:00 Highpoint is opening their gates and welcoming the public to meet their entire stallion line up. In addition to checking out the incredible stallions in person, the special open house will have opportunities to enter to win free & discounted breedings, enjoy food & drinks and even meet Harriet and Gerald the Giraffes!! The event will go rain or shine as the barns are heated. Please RSVP to christi@highpointperformance.com

VS GoodRide, better known as “Boss.” is a beautiful 15.3 three-year-old bay roan (homozygous for the black gene) stallion by the proven sire, VS Flatline, and out of World Champion and World and Congress Champion producer, Goodygoody Gumdrops. He is a full sibling to Congress Champion HP Prime Time.

Boss will be starting his All Around career as a three year old after breeding season. If you haven’t seen the video of this incredible stallion yet you need to check him out HERE

VS GoodRide is offered in 2018 for a Stud fee of $1000 with discounts to previous HighPoint breeders and any World Champions, Reserve World Champions, Congress Champions, Reserve Congress Champions, NSBA World Champions or NSBA Reserve World Champions or producers may breed to VS Goodride for $500

His foals will be eligible for all the major futurities and the APHA Breeder’s Trust.

Contact Christi at christi@highpointperformance.com

View Boss’ latest SHOW HORSE TODAY AD HERE





