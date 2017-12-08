PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > Meet 2017-2019 Team Wrangler

Meet 2017-2019 Team Wrangler

December 8th, 2017 10:33 PM | No Comments
[photo credit: the Quarter Horse Journal]

[photo credit: the Quarter Horse Journal]

[source: AQHA.com]

 

As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2017-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen, from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.

 

Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the United States throughout 2017-2019.  

 

The members of the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler are:

 

  • C.R. Bradley, Collinsville, Texas
  • Nancy Cahill, Madisonville, Texas
  • Cynthia Cantleberry, Paso Robles, California
  • G.R. Carter Jr., Oklahoma City
  • Ryan Cottingim, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
  • Shelley Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma
  • Mike Jennings, Round Hill, Virginia
  • Teddy Johnson, Whitesboro, Texas
  • Luke Jones, Allerton, Iowa
  • Holden Jung, Farmington, Utah
  • Whitney Lagace, Higganum, Connecticut
  • Bobby E. Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma
  • Josh Little, Mebane, North Carolina
  • Gretchen Mathes, Harwinton, Connecticut
  • Tom McBeath, Union, Mississippi
  • Jonathan Meilleur, Hamburg, Pennsylvania
  • C Davidson ‘David’ Miller, Boerne, Texas
  • Keith Miller, Reidsville, North Carolina
  • Carli Pitts, Newburgh, Indiana
  • Ricky Ramirez, Millsap, Texas
  • Tom Robertson, Saline, Michigan
  • Marty Oak Simper, Ogden, Utah
  • Stephen Stephens, Weatherford, Texas
  • Dan Trein, Seville, Ohio

 

At the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.

 

 



Leave a Reply