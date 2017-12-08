Meet 2017-2019 Team Wrangler
[source: AQHA.com]
As a joint effort between Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, Team Wrangler promotes educational outreach for the horse industry. The 2017-2019 team is as versatile as the American Quarter Horse, comprising top AQHA Professional Horsemen, from across the disciplines – from halter to all-around and roping to racing.
Team Wrangler members will promote the American Quarter Horse around the United States throughout 2017-2019.
The members of the 2017-2019 Team Wrangler are:
- C.R. Bradley, Collinsville, Texas
- Nancy Cahill, Madisonville, Texas
- Cynthia Cantleberry, Paso Robles, California
- G.R. Carter Jr., Oklahoma City
- Ryan Cottingim, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
- Shelley Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma
- Mike Jennings, Round Hill, Virginia
- Teddy Johnson, Whitesboro, Texas
- Luke Jones, Allerton, Iowa
- Holden Jung, Farmington, Utah
- Whitney Lagace, Higganum, Connecticut
- Bobby E. Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma
- Josh Little, Mebane, North Carolina
- Gretchen Mathes, Harwinton, Connecticut
- Tom McBeath, Union, Mississippi
- Jonathan Meilleur, Hamburg, Pennsylvania
- C Davidson ‘David’ Miller, Boerne, Texas
- Keith Miller, Reidsville, North Carolina
- Carli Pitts, Newburgh, Indiana
- Ricky Ramirez, Millsap, Texas
- Tom Robertson, Saline, Michigan
- Marty Oak Simper, Ogden, Utah
- Stephen Stephens, Weatherford, Texas
- Dan Trein, Seville, Ohio
At the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Wrangler donated $20,000 to the American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship fund. This donation will help provide scholarships to children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.
