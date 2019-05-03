May Training Issue is LIVE!

Our May issue is filled to the brim with training advice to help you maximize your success in and out of the show arena. On the cover is the beautiful and talented Heidi Padelsky and her gorgeous partner Hes Willy Awesome. Heidi shares the story of her three talented geldings including Willy, Icantakeagoodlook and The Hawt Line and their show partners and plans for 2019.

Our 2019 Training Issue is dedicated to the DIY rider. With articles on training with limited time, ideas for free or low cost learning, how to access the top pros from home and a great new series Trail Masters’ Class – featuring the one and only Tim Kimura in part one.

Dana Hokana brings advice on developing “heart” in a cranky horse and our Hoof Print in History features the incredible industry changing brood mare Dotevita.

All this and SO MUCH MORE!

May Training Issue

Trail Masters’ Class - Part One with Tim Kimura

All Access Granted – Learning from Your Idols from the Comfort of Home

Training for Time – How to Use Your Time Efficiently

Simply Good People – K&L Quarter Horses

Free Up Your Training – Low and No Cost Learning Opportunites

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Developing Heart in a Cranky Horse with Dana Hokana

Ponying Your Horse – Part Three with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – Dotevita

Classifieds

Why It Matters – Avid Photography





