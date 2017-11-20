Masterson Farms Purchases CP Surely The Best

Press Release

RL Best Of Sudden and Masterson Farms, LLC, are excited to announce the purchase of cp SURELY THE BEST, a 5 year old Chestnut Stallion. “Diesel” is well known in Australia as one of its most outstanding show horses. The 15.3 hand and five panel negative Stallion has also stood one season in Australia and New Zealand, and his first foals appear to be exceptional.

This purchase is the result of an intensive effort by Masterson Farms, LLC, to locate and acquire the son of RL BEST OF SUDDEN with the greatest potential for following in the footsteps of his sire — both as a show and breeding horse. Diesel is out of the mare Sure A Pretty Blaze — a holder of multiple Australia pleasure championships — by Blazing Hot x Miss Surely Bars. Miss Surely Bars had a great show record and is herself the dam of many outstanding horses, including Certain Potential.

The Masterson Farms family wishes to express its appreciation to Adrienne and Rob Hodgson for their agreeing to part with Diesel — in no small part due to their desire to see Diesel excel in the United States as he has in Australia — and to Natasha Humphries for her skilled development of Diesel into such a superb show horse .

Diesel will be shown in major events during the 2018 show season by Casey Willis, and will then stand to the public.





