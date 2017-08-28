Masterson Farms, LLC. Announces Closing of Book for RL Best of Sudden

Press Release

Masterson Farms, LLC, the home of RL Best Of Sudden, today announced that it will close his book to outside mares for the 2018 breeding season.

Ken Masterson discussed the reasons for having limited his book in the past and for now closing it. He noted “RL Best Of Sudden will be 16 years of age this next season. Thanks to the customers who have believed so strongly in his offspring, and the success of those raised at the farm, he has continued to have remarkable success as a sire of not only western pleasure horses, but as well World Champions in everything from western riding to trail and performance halter”.

“Early in his career, RL Best Of Sudden sustained an injury to his stifle which does not currently limit his ability as a sire. We want to do everything we can to protect him and his breeding career, and think closing his book to outside mares at this point is the correct decision. We will of course honor any existing rebreed obligations from the 2017 season.”





