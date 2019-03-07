March Hunt Seat Issue is LIVE!!!!!

The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!

This issue showcases the hottest Hunt Seat horses. On the cover is 10x World Champion and World Champion sire Living Large. This colorful stallion is celebrating 10 years of dazzling the industry in 2019 and is certainly not done yet! Learn more about Shaq and the plans for his future.

Also in this issue is a great article to help you improve your equitation with champion Karen Evans Mundy. We look at DeGraff Stables’ winning stallion DGS Replicated and preview the 40th year celebration of the Midwest Horse Fair. We also visit with Quiet Meadow Farm to learn the secrets to their successful Hunter program.

In our Hoof Print in History we look back at the great Luke At Me and Dana shares her tips on a willing horse being a winning horse.

All this and so much more!!!!

March Hunt Seat Issue



A Dazzling Decade – Living Large Celebrates 10 Years Living Life

From the Back of My Horse – And then everything changed…..

Replicating Success – DGS Replicated was Bred for Greatness

Perfect Form – Perfecting Your Equitation with Karen Evans Mundy