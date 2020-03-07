March Hunt Seat Issue is LIVE!

The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is Live!

In this issue you will find the hottest trends and tips for the hunt seat classes. On the cover is the stunning Julia Sanderson who is the definition of “Boss Babe”. Competitor, business owner, fashion designer, mom, wife, stylist and now model are all part of her daily repertoire. Julia’s company The French Cowgirl has evolved to become one of the hottest labels in the show pen and we look at the story behind the brand.

We have a very special tribute to Hopeful Assets in our Hoof Print in History. The stunning mare is the all time highest HUS point earning mare and the highest point earning HUS youth horse (with one rider.) Her story is filled with triumph, tragedy, love and hope. We bring you an amazing training article from Dana Hokana to help you get more reach from your Hunter Under Saddle horse and we bring you tips from the pros for perfect braids.

Our Fashion Pro looks at the hottest trends in hunt seat attire and our tack pro tackles the fun involved with shedding. Lynn Palm shares advice on longing and we feature the beautiful hunt seat photos from Norfleet Photography in our Why it Matters. All this plus the latest news in Roan Horse Today makes this an issue you won’t want to miss.





