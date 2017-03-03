March 2017 Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
The March 2017 issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! This is our annual Hunt Seat issue and is full of great articles like:
- Our cover article on the hot, young stallion, The Best Martini
- A special editorial feature on DeGraff Stables
- The purpose of good equitation with World Champion trainer, Karen Evans Mundy
- Tips for at-home training with some DIY Amateurs
- Tricks and tips for those perfect braids
- A Hoof Print In History spotlight on the late, great stallion, Natural Iron
- And much more!
