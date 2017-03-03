PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > March 2017 Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

March 3rd, 2017 1:50 PM | No Comments

Cover-ipadThe March 2017 issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!  This is our annual Hunt Seat issue and is full of great articles like:

  • Our cover article on the hot, young stallion, The Best Martini
  • A special editorial feature on DeGraff Stables
  • The purpose of good equitation with World Champion trainer, Karen Evans Mundy
  • Tips for at-home training with some DIY Amateurs
  • Tricks and tips for those perfect braids
  • A Hoof Print In History spotlight on the late, great stallion, Natural Iron
  • And much more!



