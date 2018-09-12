Make Sure Your Horse’s Winter Wardrobe Is Ready

PLYMOUTH, MA – September 12, 2018 – The seasons will soon be changing, which means it will be time to break out the blankets. Don’t let the fear of knowing when and how to blanket stop you in your tracks. SmartPak not only offers a large selection of products, but the company is also pleased to offer a wide range of educational content, designed to help you blanket smarter.

“As riders, we’ve all been there, trying to figure out which blanket would be the best for our horse on that particular day,” said Emily Joyce, Marketing Manager at SmartPak. “We’ve taken a collection of our expert knowledge and put together all of the information you need to make the best blanketing decisions this winter. You can access everything on the website and through our mobile apps, so everything is at your fingertips!”

As the Ultimate Blanket Destination, SmartPak’s tips range from blanket basics, to what you need to know when it comes to actually buying a blanket. There is also additional information about clipping, and “Ask The Expert” advice from a veterinarian and expert groom as added resources. To get the full details and to learn more, you can get started by visiting SmartPak.com/BlanketingAndClipping.

Another great tool available is the SmartPak Blanketing App. This app helps answer the question “Should I put on the medium or the heavy blanket tonight?!” Just tell the app about your horses and you’ll be provided with a customized recommendation tailored to each horse and the local weather at your barn. The app is free to download and is available for both Apple and Android phones.

When you’re ready to purchase that blanket, SmartPak offers a selection of products, from stable sheets to the toughest turnout blankets, and everything in between. For the coming season SmartPak is introducing two new blankets – the SmartPak Ultimate EasyMotion Turnout Blanket and the SmartPak Ultimate AdjustaNeck Turnout Blanket.

“We’re really excited to be expanding our selection of blankets for the coming season.” said Amy Miller, Buyer at SmartPak. “Our newest blankets have some awesome innovative features, and not to mention we still have all of our customer-favorites in brand new fun colors for fall!”

The Ultimate EasyMotion Turnout has endless ergonomic extras to give your horse the ultimate freedom of movement, such as a specialized SmartContour cut at the front and ergonomic gussets for the front legs, hind legs, tail, and even a grazing gusset allow your horse to match the natural movement of your horse. Additionally, the fleece-lined Rollback Neck has an extended length that can be clipped back into a standard neck position.

The Ultimate AdjustaNeck Turnout was designed with hard-to-fit horses in mind. The AdjustANeck system allows you to customize the neck opening to fit almost any horse, preventing any uncomfortable rubs, and keeping the blanket from sitting too low on the horse’s shoulders.

To check out the selection of blankets for yourself, or to learn more about how to blanket your horse, visit www.SmartPak.com today, or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to one of SmartPak’s expert Product Specialist who can help pick out the right blanket for your horse. Plus, shopping for a blanket is easy this season with free shipping on all orders over $75 and free return shipping on all sized items, so you’ll find the right fit every time.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award seven years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.



