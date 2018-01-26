Lope on Over to the 35th Annual Gallop Auction – Sunday, January 28th

For 35 years the Gallop Auction has been a leading place for mare owners to bid on the top stallions in the industry, while knowing their bids were going to a great cause. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the Gallop go the the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest. If you are not familiar with the Ronald McDonald House charity learn more HERE about how they help provide families traveling for their child’s medical care a home away from home so they can stay close by their hospitalized children.

This year’s Gallop Auction is setting up to be a great one. We spoke with Barbara Turner, event manager for Gallop Auction and she shared that “There will be 52 stallion services offered with standing fees ranging from $500 to $4,100 to mare owners” “Many stallions in the lineup are Leading Sires of their registry, multiple World & Reserve World Champions, many producing World & Reserve World Champion”

Amy Gumz, who has donated a breeding to her in demand young stallion, Its Its A Southern Thing explained that “This is such an amazing fundraiser that I actually love donating to.” The charity clearly speaks to the industry and the natural connection between children and horses.

The auction will feature many household names in the Pleasure and Hunt Seat industry. In addition to Moonpie, Lazy Loper, Blazing Hot,, Batt Man, VS Flatline, VS Code Red, The Lopin Machine, Extremely Hot Chips, Hot Ones Only, Hubba Hubba Huntin, Certainly A Vision, Nite Moves, I Got Em Talkin, John Simon and No Doubt Im Lazy and many others including top cutting, halter and reining stallions are offered.

The auction will take place Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 12:00 noon – PST (free to the public), at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino Family Pavilion in Airway Heights, WA. However you do not need to be present to bid.

Turner explained “Live streaming from the event to the Internet will be available. Through a toll free number on the Gallop Website (the day of the event), anyone can bid from their computers & phones regardless of where they are located nationally, or internationally”

If you don’t happen to have a mare to breed the Gallop will still have plenty of items for you to bid on. Non service items include:

A two-night, three-day all-inclusive Five-Star Resort vacation at The Resort at Paws Up in Montana, rated third in the world for five star resorts

A one-night, two-day all-inclusive Dude Ranch vacation at K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch located in Republic, WA;

Hells Canyon Wild River Jet Boat Tour for two, from Killgore Adventures;

Limited Edition framed art by the Picture Peddler;

A weekend getaway package at Northern Quest Resort & Casino with a one-night stay, dining at their five star restaurant, and a companion message at their spa; an overnight stay in a historical luxury Inn Suite located in the heart of Leavenworth, which includes white water rafting, followed by a BB

The popular ‘Painted Ponies’ package autographed by the artist themselves

For a trip of a lifetime you may want to bid on the following:

Ireland Adventure – (6) Night Getaway in Dublin, Ennis & Killarney, Historic Castle Overnight Stay, Rental Car, Guinness Storehouse VIP Tickets, Gap of Dunloe & Aran Islands Excursions for (2)

2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, 3-Night Stay with Airfare for (2)

Churchill Downs (Kentucky) VIP Experience including a Private Suite, Race Named in Your Honor, Trophy Presentation, 3-Night Stay and Airfare for (2)

or a Royal Caribbean Cruises – Ocean View Stateroom 4-Night or 5-Night Bahamas or Caribbean Cruise for (2)

In some final words Turner shares “Know that our support will help keep families together under one roof while their child is receiving medical aid in a hospital.” That alone is reason enough to check out the Gallop Auction.



Visit Gallopauction.com (or) Gallop’s facebook page at: Gallop Stallion Services Auction. There will be something for everyone!

For more information contact: Barbara Turner at (509) 990-4167, or email: tttqh@aol.com.





